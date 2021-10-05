Wisconsin adds 23 COVID-19 deaths, 3,549 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials reported new COVID-19 case and death numbers well above average Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) says there were 3,549 new cases in the latest test results, raising the 7-day average to 2,663 cases per day -- an increase of more than 400 cases per day over yesterday’s rolling average. Over the past week, 8.5% of all tests were positive for the COVID-19 virus, the highest percentage in 3 weeks. Dodge County passed 14,000 cases, and Winnebago County passed 22,000. The first coronavirus case in Wisconsin was confirmed exactly 20 months ago today, on February 5, 2020.

The state also added 23 deaths Tuesday, which brings the COVID-19 death toll to 8,064 in 20 months. Dodge County reported 1 more death. The 7-day average went down from 17 to 13 deaths per day -- that’s because last Tuesday’s report of 32 deaths is no longer counted in the average. Winnebago County reported 2 deaths. Dodge, Fond du Lac, Shawano and Sheboygan counties each reported 1.

Another 245 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That’s more than the previous 3 days combined; the largest one-day increase since December 1, 2020; and about double our calculated 7-day average of 124 hospitalizations per day. On Monday, the state’s hospitals were already treating the most COVID-19 patients at one time since December 23, with 1,165 in hospital beds, including 311 in ICU beds. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 105 of them, with 21 in ICU. Northeast region hospitals had 143 COVID-19 patients, 38 in ICU. We’ll get an update on Tuesday’s current hospitalizations after 3:30 this afternoon.

The state reports 56.9% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 3,312,936 people. That includes 54.0% of the state’s population that’s fully vaccinated, getting both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; that’s 3,144,303 people.

Vaccinations have declined each of the past two weeks. With Tuesday’s update, 60% or more of Wisconsinites age 35 and up are fully vaccinated, but most age groups saw on change in the percentage vaccinated since Monday.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/42.4% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 51.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/48.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 51.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/47.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 56.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/52.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

35-44: 63.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/60.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 73.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.6% (+0.0) 55.1% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.4% (+0.0) 49.2% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 46.7% (+0.0) 44.2% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.8% (+0.0) 69.0% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.9% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.2% (+0.1) 44.6% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.4% (+0.0) 45.7% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.3% (+0.0) 48.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.9% (+0.1) 45.0% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.1% (+0.0) 51.7% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.7% (+0.0) 45.1% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.4% (+0.1) 64.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.2% (+0.0) 46.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.3% (+0.0) 54.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.8% (+0.0) 40.7% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.3% (+0.0) 53.0% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.1% (+0.1) 47.5% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.0% (+0.0) 39.0% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.2% (+0.0) 52.5% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 264,274 (55.7%) (+0.0) 252,625 (53.3%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 294,215 (53.5%) (+0.0) 280,140 (51.0%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,312,936 (56.9%) (+0.0) 3,144,303 (54.0%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 37,520 cases (+146) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,735 cases (+39) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,867 cases (60 deaths)

Dodge – 14,034 cases (+45) (193 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,242 cases (+13) (31 deaths)

Florence - 493 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,536 cases (+216) (141 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,318 cases (+5) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,268 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,258 cases (+43) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,184 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,770 cases (+22) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,679 cases (+12) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,091 cases (+31) (81 deaths)

Marinette - 5,124 cases (+70) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,332 cases (44 deaths)

Menominee – 906 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,569 cases (+46) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 23,999 cases (+63) (235 deaths)

Shawano – 5,710 cases (+60) (77 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 15,946 cases (+125) (156 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 6,171 cases (+63) (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,738 cases (+29) (43 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,018 cases (+254) (221 deaths) (+2)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

