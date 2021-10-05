Rubble from Wausau Center Mall being repurposed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While the Wausau Center Mall has been all but torn down, remnants of the mall will live on through new, repurposed products.

Steel and concrete from the deconstruction are being re-used, instead of simply being thrown away. Meleesa Johnson is the Director of the Marathon County Solid Waste Department. Re-use is a passion for her and she was very happy to see it come into play with the demolition of the mall.

“When it came down at the end of its useful life, there was a very thoughtful process of going, “How can we continue the existence and reduce the impact?” said Johnson.

As deconstruction began in May 2021, the first stage in salvaging remains was determining what was actually salvageable. Initial crews were sent in to take out any products that would be thrown away or couldn’t be re-purposed.

“It was like this mini demolition project to get those things that had to go to a landfill to protect human health and the environment,” said Johnson.

Unsalvagable things containing asbestos and lead paint were taken to the Marathon County Solid Waste Department. Those materials are potentially hazardous to people, so they were disposed of properly.

“The crews came in that specialized in that asbestos removal, brought that to us,” said Johnson. “We used our very specialized protocol to get it buried so it doesn’t impact anybody.”

Next came the major deconstruction. Most of the rubble that littered the mall site was taken to be re-used for a new purpose.

“You start scrapping out all the steel girders,” said Johnson. “Those will go out to a foundry and become new girders or new cars or whatever.”

Other products are being used as well. Concrete blocks were taken to be used to pave new roads and sidewalks. A large majority of the deconstruction will ultimately be re-purposed.

For Johnson, thinking of the possibilities of what the remnants will become is a fun exercise.

“It’s kind of cool to think of it,” said Johnson. “Maybe it’ll be a car driving down the street next to you.”

