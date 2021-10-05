Powerball jackpot worth $685 million, could be 6th largest in Powerball history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The stakes are high Monday for the Powerball drawing. The jackpot has been rolling-over since the last winner in June 2021. The chance of winning the jackpot Monday is one in 292 million.

One convenience store in Wausau has sold hundreds of tickets by Monday afternoon. “Oh we probably sold two to three hundred because when it gets this high people just go crazy,” Townline Market owner, David Jagler said.

Wisconsin has had 18 Powerball winners since 1992. The state is tied with Kentucky and Pennsylvania for fourth in place with lucky winners. “Wisconsin is a lucky state,” Spokesperson for the Wisconsin Lottery, Gary Kohn said. “This year there have been four people who have won a million dollars or more playing Powerball.”

If the jackpot is won, it would also be the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

“Even if they realize they may not win, the chance that they’re gonna win, you have a little dream and you think ‘what would I do if I bought it?’ and they always say if I win I’m going to make sure to share it with you,” Jagler said.

The highest lottery ticket Townline Market has ever sold was worth $250,000. “Most people buy just for the chance that they might win, it’s just fun...I bought $30 worth just in case,” Jagler said.

“The lottery brand is about fun, and it’s fun to think about all the things you could do, and I think people like to dream.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.