Advertisement

Powerball jackpot worth $685 million, could be 6th largest in Powerball history

Powerball jackpot sits at $685 million Monday.
Powerball jackpot sits at $685 million Monday.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The stakes are high Monday for the Powerball drawing. The jackpot has been rolling-over since the last winner in June 2021. The chance of winning the jackpot Monday is one in 292 million.

One convenience store in Wausau has sold hundreds of tickets by Monday afternoon. “Oh we probably sold two to three hundred because when it gets this high people just go crazy,” Townline Market owner, David Jagler said.

Wisconsin has had 18 Powerball winners since 1992. The state is tied with Kentucky and Pennsylvania for fourth in place with lucky winners. “Wisconsin is a lucky state,” Spokesperson for the Wisconsin Lottery, Gary Kohn said. “This year there have been four people who have won a million dollars or more playing Powerball.”

If the jackpot is won, it would also be the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

“Even if they realize they may not win, the chance that they’re gonna win, you have a little dream and you think ‘what would I do if I bought it?’ and they always say if I win I’m going to make sure to share it with you,” Jagler said.

The highest lottery ticket Townline Market has ever sold was worth $250,000. “Most people buy just for the chance that they might win, it’s just fun...I bought $30 worth just in case,” Jagler said.

“The lottery brand is about fun, and it’s fun to think about all the things you could do, and I think people like to dream.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandhill Wildlife Area flowage b.
Hundreds of deer, wildlife could be killed at Sandhill Wildlife Area
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 64 near Range Line Road in the...
Gleason man killed after being struck by car
A Marshfield man is in custody for the possession with the intent to deliver multiple drugs. K9...
Marshfield man arrested for possession of drugs
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage

Latest News

Rent relief program helping renters and landlords
Eviction filings are increasing in Wisconsin since moratorium ended
Piles of recyclables at Portage County Solid Waste Department.
Recycling services in Stevens Point will cost the municipality $55K in 2022
Wausau mayor officially declares this week Fire Prevention Week
Wausau mayor officially declares this week Fire Prevention Week
Evictions up in Wisconsin after CDC moratorium allowed to expire
Evictions rise in Wisconsin after CDC moratorium allowed to expire