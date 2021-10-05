Hello, My Name Is: Trevor Garski

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosiinee is on a roll of developing successful quarterbacks. Two years ago, it was Trey Fitzgerald under center. Last season, it was Michal Dul.

This season, Trevor Garski is leading an offense that dominates with its air attack.

“It’s really nice, and you get to spread the ball out to the whole team. And I think everyone enjoys not one person carrying the team or anything like that.” Garski said.

The offense has put Garski in position to place fourth in the state in passing yards, but Garski sees that number as a team effort.

“It feels like I’m not doing a whole lot. It feels like the whole team is producing for me. The line is doing well and the receivers are doing well,” Garski said.

But a few weeks ago against Hayward, Garski set a state record for most completions without an incompletion recorded at 17. The most notable play of that game was on the final play when Mosinee head coach Craig Martens called for a run play. Garski, with the team knowing he had already broken a record with 16 completions, changed the play to a pass play, putting the record in jeopardy.

“He liked something and he checked the play and threw again. Greg’s heart stopped. And I didn’t really know. It is what it is. But Drake Grod came down with it.”

It was a check from a high school quarterback, something many high school quarterbacks may not be comfortable with. But for Garksi, that confidence came with time.

Garksi looks for, “how the defense lines up. Who’s guarding who and how I can do my best job to get the ball to the open guy.”

His receivers say they’re on the same page.

“We all kind of think the same way so if something is open, we’re going to take it. Trevor is going to find us and we’re going to get it done,” Keegan Jirschele said.

The line of quarterbacks in Fitzgerald and Dul taught Garksi to be successful.

“They told me how to read a defense. How to do my dropbacks. How to read a defense,” Garski said.

And Garski is doing everything he can to keep the line moving. At a random seventh-grade Mosinee football game, Martens says Garski made a kind gesture.

“He was throwing passes to them. Just kind of making connections with those youth guys.”

Garksi says his confidence is only growing as the season goes on.

