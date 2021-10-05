Eviction filings are increasing in Wisconsin since moratorium ended

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eviction filings are increasing across Wisconsin in the weeks after the eviction moratorium expired. Advocates are worried it may get worse as the demand for rental assistance grows.

State data is showing eviction filings have increased by 55% since the eviction moratorium ended.

“You can draw a direct line to the ending of the CDC moratorium by the U.S. Supreme Court back in August,” said Michael Basford, director of the state of Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness.

The eviction filings are high but the judgements are low with the help of the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“The numbers are very high, so far, as of last week, around $66-million has been distributed, helping out over 16,000 households,” said Basford.

In Marathon County, there have been 32 evictions filed in August with 12 judgements, according to state records. August is the latest month with recorded data.

Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance is still available for those who need it. It is only for renters, not homeowners. To qualify for rental assistance, you have to have lost income during the pandemic.

Basford said people in need of rental assistance can call 1-800-506-5596 or click on this link.

