Dates set for Haunted Wausau Tours, percent of sales benefit Share Your Holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dates are now set for the spookiest fundraiser for Share Your Holidays.

For nearly two decades, the Wausau Paranormal Research Society offers tours of Wausau’s haunted downtown locations. This year, WPRS will offer two options for the walking ghost tours.

Traditional walking tours will be held only Fridays, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Group size is limited to 25 people. Tickets can be purchased in advance through Venmo. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

Tours on Saturdays, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 will feature costumed actors at several locations. Tours start at 6 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes with the last tour leaving at 8 p.m. Ticket are only sold onsite at the Wausau Elks Lodge, located at 414 Scott St. in Wausau. Tickets are only sold the day of the tours. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

Share Your Holidays is WSAW/WZAW’s annual fundraiser benefiting the Neighbors’ Place and Salvation Army of Wausau. The Wausau Paranormal Research Society will donate 20% of each ticket sale to Share Your Holidays. NewsChannel 7 is grateful for this partnership.

