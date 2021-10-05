Advertisement

Aspirus Good Samaritan to offer free flu shot and meal Tuesday evening

Flu shot
Flu shot(KFYR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill will provide 500 dinners and 150 flu shots at its hospital campus Tuesday evening.

Free flu shots are available to anyone 18 years and older. Those receiving a flu shot are able to take home meals for their family. Meals will include roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert.

The flu shot clinic and community meal drive-thru is from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 5. The hospital is located at 601 S Center Ave. in Merrill. People should enter the O’Day street parking lot.

Both items will be offered first come-first served while supplies last.

