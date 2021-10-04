Unified School District of Antigo holds special board meeting Sunday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Unified School District of Antigo held a special board meeting Sunday evening. The only item on the agenda was a recommendation that the board implements a mask requirement and limit the amount of asymptomatic quarantining.

The recommendation for masks followed the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Langlade Co. The positivity rate for the county from Sept. 15-28, was 15.4%. That percentage puts the county at a high percentage rate for positive cases, according to Wisconsin’s DHS website.

The recommendation from the agenda stated that the masks would be required until the percentage rate of positive cases was less than 5%. The recommendation went on to say that “wearing a mask correctly and consistently will allow asymptomatic close contacts to stay in school.”

The board’s treasurer, Jill Mattek Nelson, offered a resolution to the agenda item. But the board’s medical advisor said the resolution had no citations and that the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics did not recommend the guidelines in her resolution. To listen to the full resolution click here. It starts at 11 minutes and 45 seconds into the meeting.

The board’s only unanimous decision was to adjourn the meeting because no one from the Langlade Health Department was there to answer the board’s questions.

“I do not want this discussion to proceed any further without hearing from the health department if they will overwrite whatever we do here,” Board member, Noel Deep said.

Another board member, Danny Pyeatt, raised the question about the decision to hold the meeting on a Sunday. He expressed that when he was deciding to be on the board, he was told no meetings would be held on Sundays or Wednesdays since it would interfere with religious events. There was no response to the question.

Ultimately, a motion was made to postpone the meeting until the board, collectively, could speak with the health department.

