Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Brewers will open the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 3:37 CT. Game 2 of the series will be played on Saturday afternoon at 4:07 CT. All NLDS games will be on TBS, with further schedule updates to come later in the week.

Milwaukee went 3-3 against Atlanta during the regular season.

