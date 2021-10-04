Rodgers to Cobb brings back a timeless connection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb had been quiet for much of the first three weeks this season. But in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was clear the connection was still there.

After Rodgers found Cobb for two touchdowns and 69 yards in the air, he had one thing to say.

“[Cobb] has been doing it a long time at a high level. Tonight was a lot of fun,” Rodgers said.

It’s safe to say he’s enjoying having his old friend as a target once again.

“To have another guy in there who can get open like that and has the feel he has gives us flexibility in the offense,” Rodgers said.

For Cobb, the chemistry never went away.

“It’s kind of like riding a bike. When you’ve been around each other for so long. And he understands how I move,” Cobb said.

In addition to the two touchdowns, Rodgers converted four third downs using Cobb as a target. Four of Cobb’s five receptions were on third down to move the sticks.

“When you see it so many times, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been apart. You pick back up where you left off,” Cobb said.

Rodgers said even though Cobb was quiet on the stat sheet before Sunday, you could see signs that he was still competing at a high level.

“The first couple of weeks. We could tell he was getting himself to a place he needed to be to have a bigger role,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said Cobb lived with him for ten days at the beginning of the season. But that connection only proved fruitful in week four.

Cobb said he has a lot of confidence in himself and believes he can be a key target on third downs.

“I think I do have a lot of catches on third down and that’s a really important down. We talk about keeping the chains moving and that’s important for our offense to keep the offense on the field,” Cobb said.

Cobb now has 45 receiving touchdowns from the slot since 2011. That’s the most in the NFL by 12 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.