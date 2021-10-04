Advertisement

Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have released the name of the man found dead at a trail near the campus of UW-Green Bay.

The victim has been identified as Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36, Ashwaubenon. Police say he was a victim of a homicide, but they have not released details on the cause of death.

Police are looking for Jason’s vehicle. It’s a red, 2010 Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AMJ-2523. Police have entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center database.

Police say there’s no known connection between the crime and the campus.

If you have information, call police at 920-448-3201. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or visit this website: http://www.432stop.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=783&

On Sept. 28, police were called to the area of Champeau Road and Sussex Road on the border of the campus and city property for a suspicious situation. A small fire led to the discovery of a body at the entrance of the trail system near UWGB.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and they don’t believe there is any danger to the public or the neighborhood. There’s been no information released on a possible suspect or person of interest.

“We know someone came here, did this and left the area,” said Capt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay Police and Ashwaubenon Public Safety worked closely with the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory to identify Mendez-Ramos.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandhill Wildlife Area flowage b.
Hundreds of deer, wildlife could be killed at Sandhill Wildlife Area
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 64 near Range Line Road in the...
Gleason man killed after being struck by car
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
A Marshfield man is in custody for the possession with the intent to deliver multiple drugs. K9...
Marshfield man arrested for possession of drugs
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases below average; deaths up
Temperatures have been well above average for the past 31 days.
First Alert Weather: Cooler today despite temperatures remaining above average
Made In The Tri-State: New Generation Dairy
Evers, WEDC announce $4.5 million in tax credits for Little Chute dairy co-op expansion
Breast cancer awareness event
Buddy Check 7: Night of art raises funds for cancer patients
Four people are involved in a Geauga County Amish buggy accident.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash