Packers defense steps up after shaky start in win over Steelers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers defense knew they were facing a quarterback who’s on his last legs Sunday in the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger. When they gave up a touchdown on the opening possession though, it looked like a long day for a struggling defense could be in order.

Instead, they would go on to limit the Steelers to just four third down conversions while forcing multiple turnovers, all while giving up just three more points until midway through the fourth quarter. The attack brought down Roethlisberger for three sacks, and Eric Stokes had a crucial interception to seal the game.

The defense has taken its fair share of criticism but held their own in a day the Packers offense got to relax.

“Just getting off the field, building defensive confidence,” said outside linebacker Rashan Gary on what the keys for the defense were. “And like I said, we take it play-by-play, series by series.

“If you mess up one play, don’t linger on it because we got a whole four quarters of play. I just love our defense having that mindset. Everybody going to the ball and everybody pushing each other to be great because we know what we have in our defense.”

“I thought out defense was playing hard,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “I thought they were well prepared. It seemed there was pretty good pressure on Ben, and that was important going into this game.”

Aaron Rodgers said he was very proud of the defense, and Lafleur was very proud of defensive coordinator Joe berry’s play-calling and the effort he saw.

There is some concern with start cornerback Jaire Alexander, as NFL Network reports that he suffered an AC joint injury on a fourth down stop in the third quarter. LaFleur flat out said he had no idea what the severity of the injury was, but hoped for the best.

