Green Bay man arrested for New London golf course burglary

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of a burglary in Waupaca County was arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies worked together.

Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London was burglarized during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 18. While the Waupaca County sheriff’s Office followed leads, it issued a crime alert to other law enforcement agencies for assistance. A statewide group of law enforcement investigators is looking into similar burglaries at golf courses and other businesses.

Days later, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a suspicious car in the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 23, in Manitowoc County. The deputy noticed similarities in the report of the burglary and reached out to the Waupaca County sheriff’s detective in that statewide group.

Several search warrants were issued and interviews were conducted, leading to the arrest of 39-year-old Daniel Celkis, who recently moved to Green Bay. Online court records show he’s charged in Waupaca County with burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft of movable property under $2,500, and criminal damage to property. The first two are felonies, carrying 3 1/2 to 12 years in prison.

While Celkis waits to make an initial appearance in Waupaca County court, the sheriff’s office says he’s being held in the Brown County Jail for a probation violation.

The online records show Celkis is also charged in Brown County with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and resisting or obstructing an officer; and he’s charged in Kenosha County with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to eight misdemeanor counts of being party to the crime of theft of movable property under $2,500 -- 25 identical charges were dismissed in the plea bargain. Court records show in addition to his sentence behind bars, he completed a substance abuse program.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.