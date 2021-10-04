Gray Television, parent company of WSAW, requires staff and guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(WSAW) - Gray Television, the parent company of WSAW-TV, now requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, as of Oct. 1, every employee, tenant, contractor, and visitor to a Gray workspace must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gray Television will allow accommodations for employees with medical or religious needs.

“At Gray Television, we strive to make the health and safety of our employees our highest priority. When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in March 2020, Gray Television quickly instituted a wide range of policies and protocols to protect our employees physically and financially, and we continually refined them as more issues arose and as the science developed.

In early March 2020, we directed employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible, and we invested heavily in new technology to make that option widely available. We soon assured all employees that we would NOT institute any layoffs, furloughs, benefit cuts, or benefit delays throughout the pandemic. We provided paid time off for mandatory quarantines, and we covered health insurance copays related to Covid-19. We provided employees and each work location with significant quantities of masks, sanitizer, cleaning supplies and other items to help support their safety. Overall, we made sure to follow CDC guidelines in our policies and procedures, which often required that we modify how we operated as those guidelines evolved.”

Gray is already the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon our acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation before the end of this year, Gray will become the nation’s second-largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.