Advertisement

Fall festivities honor Wausau man’s legacy

Willow Springs Garden remembers founder through tradition
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dennis Griffin’s vision for Willow Springs Garden was quite simple. He wanted to connect people with the farming traditions of the past by helping families form traditions of their own in the present.

Griffin’s love for the farming lifestyle was apparent and according to his friend and Willow Springs volunteer Mark Wallace, he didn’t want to see it slip away.

“Everything about it was something that he really treasured and he could see that was kind of fading away,” said Wallace. “He wanted to preserve it for future generations.”

Throughout the 21st Century, Griffin and his wife Peggy built and added to Willow Springs Garden. From saving and preserving the old Maine Town Hall to restoring and upkeeping an old round barn, the Griffins cherished history and kept it to share with the world.

“He was the visionary that started this and it was his dream to preserve history,” said Wallace.

Dennis Griffin passed away on Sept. 5 of this year. He was 70-years-old.

For all those that cared about Dennis’ vision for the Garden, they knew they had to continue his mission.

“We had the Barley Fest that day [Sept. 5] and that went on even after he passed,” said Wallace. “We had to pull ourselves together and that’s the way Dennis would’ve wanted it.”

The Garden still put on the Barley Fest and the Labor Day tractor pull event the next day. Now, Peggy and the volunteers continue another tradition of the fall season.

The Garden hosts a variety of fall festivities, aimed at creating fun family activities, all while teaching them something about farm life. Visitors can enjoy corn mazes for young and old, crafts, tractor rides and much more. Children also competed in the annual stick pony rodeo which was held Sunday afternoon.

It’s a day filled with family fun for everyone and it’s a joy for volunteers to see.

“We just love to have people out here and it’s all these kids’ smiling faces and all these people,” said Wallace. “You can just see the peace on their face.”

It’s those happy faces that motivate staff and it reminds them of the vision Dennis had for the Garden.

“He was often saying, ‘The show must go on,’ so that’s what we’re doing,” said Wallace. “We’re keeping the show going. We hope to keep that tradition going forever.”

For more information on the Willow Springs Garden, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandhill Wildlife Area flowage b.
Hundreds of deer, wildlife could be killed at Sandhill Wildlife Area
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 64 near Range Line Road in the...
Gleason man killed after being struck by car
Fake bill with “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.
Counterfeit bills passed at 2 Wausau businesses, 1 garage sale
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage

Latest News

Fall festivities at Willow Springs Garden continue legacy of deceased founder
Fall festivities at Willow Springs Garden continue legacy of deceased founder
Packers rookie cornerback Eric Stokes after his first career interception against the...
Packers defense steps up after shaky start in win over Steelers
Clouds breaking for some afternoon sun. Continued warm in the days ahead.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Antigo School Board meeting ends without decision on masks
Antigo School Board meeting ends without decision on masks
The school board for the Unified School District of Antigo held a special board meeting Sunday...
Unified School District of Antigo holds special board meeting Sunday