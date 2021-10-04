Fall festivities honor Wausau man’s legacy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dennis Griffin’s vision for Willow Springs Garden was quite simple. He wanted to connect people with the farming traditions of the past by helping families form traditions of their own in the present.

Griffin’s love for the farming lifestyle was apparent and according to his friend and Willow Springs volunteer Mark Wallace, he didn’t want to see it slip away.

“Everything about it was something that he really treasured and he could see that was kind of fading away,” said Wallace. “He wanted to preserve it for future generations.”

Throughout the 21st Century, Griffin and his wife Peggy built and added to Willow Springs Garden. From saving and preserving the old Maine Town Hall to restoring and upkeeping an old round barn, the Griffins cherished history and kept it to share with the world.

“He was the visionary that started this and it was his dream to preserve history,” said Wallace.

Dennis Griffin passed away on Sept. 5 of this year. He was 70-years-old.

For all those that cared about Dennis’ vision for the Garden, they knew they had to continue his mission.

“We had the Barley Fest that day [Sept. 5] and that went on even after he passed,” said Wallace. “We had to pull ourselves together and that’s the way Dennis would’ve wanted it.”

The Garden still put on the Barley Fest and the Labor Day tractor pull event the next day. Now, Peggy and the volunteers continue another tradition of the fall season.

The Garden hosts a variety of fall festivities, aimed at creating fun family activities, all while teaching them something about farm life. Visitors can enjoy corn mazes for young and old, crafts, tractor rides and much more. Children also competed in the annual stick pony rodeo which was held Sunday afternoon.

It’s a day filled with family fun for everyone and it’s a joy for volunteers to see.

“We just love to have people out here and it’s all these kids’ smiling faces and all these people,” said Wallace. “You can just see the peace on their face.”

It’s those happy faces that motivate staff and it reminds them of the vision Dennis had for the Garden.

“He was often saying, ‘The show must go on,’ so that’s what we’re doing,” said Wallace. “We’re keeping the show going. We hope to keep that tradition going forever.”

For more information on the Willow Springs Garden, click here.

