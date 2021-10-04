Evers, WEDC announce $4.5 million in tax credits for Little Chute dairy co-op expansion

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has announced $4.5 million in business tax credits for the expansion of Agropur Dairy Cooperative.

The tax credits are granted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Evers and WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited a farm in Seymour Monday to make the announcement.

Agropur, the largest dairy co-op in North America, is building a $168 million cheese factory in Little Chute. The company received the credits based on hiring and capital expenditure goals.

“From our farmers and cheesemakers and the folks in the dairy supply chain to the workers who will help build this expansion, to the Wisconsin cheese consumers and enthusiasts everywhere, this investment will be felt far beyond the farm,” said Gov. Evers. “This project is great news for our economy and for Wisconsin, and on behalf of our great state, we are thrilled to support Agropur’s investment in America’s Dairyland and in the future of the dairy industry.”

Agropur has facilities in La Crosse, Appleton, Little Chute, Weyauwega, and Luxemburg. One of the top 20 dairy producers in the world, the company employs 850 people.

With the expansion, Agropur intends to create 54 new jobs and spend $60 million more on milk from Wisconsin farms.

The new facility is being built on 24.5 acres in Little Chute.

“Having a new state-of-the-art facility will help us to solidify our leadership position in the dairy industry,” said Doug Simon, Agropur’s president of U.S. operations. “Beyond speed and efficiency, the process and equipment will provide greater flexibility and will allow Agropur to offer a broader line of products to meet our customers’ needs.”

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) praised the announcement.

“Agropur Dairy Cooperative and Simon’s Cheese has been a valued member of our local community and the statewide dairy industry as a whole for decades,” Steineke said. “Supporting dairy farming families all across our region, it is fantastic to see that they are continuing to grow and invest right here in Wisconsin.”

