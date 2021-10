MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be held Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. in Merrill.

Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-serve at the Merrill Festival Grounds, located at 2001 E 2nd St.

Testing is provided by the National Guard. Testing is free.

