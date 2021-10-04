Advertisement

DNR sets wolf hunt quota at 130; non-tribal hunters to be allotted 74 wolves

(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The statewide quota for the fall 2021 wolf season has been set at 130 wolves, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Non-tribal hunters will be allowed to harvest 74 wolves.

Licenses will go on sale on Oct. 25. The license is $49 for Wisconsin residents and $251 for non-residents.

The hunt will begin Nov. 6 and will close Feb. 28, or when the quota is met.

State-licensed hunters and trappers will be authorized to harvest 74 wolves within the six zones established in the department’s regulations. The department will honor the Ojibwe Tribes’ treaty right within the Ceded Territory of 56.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the federal endangered species list on Jan. 4, 2021, returning management authority to state agencies. As required by state statute, the DNR will continue to plan for a wolf harvest season to open on Nov. 6, 2021.

In February, 216 wolves were harvest. That’s 97 more wolves than the limit for non-tribal hunters. The Associated Press reports hunters also exceeded state targets during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 wolf seasons.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandhill Wildlife Area flowage b.
Hundreds of deer, wildlife could be killed at Sandhill Wildlife Area
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 64 near Range Line Road in the...
Gleason man killed after being struck by car
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
A Marshfield man is in custody for the possession with the intent to deliver multiple drugs. K9...
Marshfield man arrested for possession of drugs

Latest News

Made In The Tri-State: New Generation Dairy
Evers, WEDC announce $4.5 million in tax credits for Little Chute dairy co-op expansion
Democratic state Sen. Taylor running for lieutenant governor
Breast cancer awareness event
Buddy Check 7: Night of art raises funds for cancer patients
Four people are involved in a Geauga County Amish buggy accident.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash