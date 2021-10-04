DNR sets wolf hunt quota at 130; non-tribal hunters to be allotted 74 wolves

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The statewide quota for the fall 2021 wolf season has been set at 130 wolves, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Non-tribal hunters will be allowed to harvest 74 wolves.

Licenses will go on sale on Oct. 25. The license is $49 for Wisconsin residents and $251 for non-residents.

The hunt will begin Nov. 6 and will close Feb. 28, or when the quota is met.

State-licensed hunters and trappers will be authorized to harvest 74 wolves within the six zones established in the department’s regulations. The department will honor the Ojibwe Tribes’ treaty right within the Ceded Territory of 56.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the federal endangered species list on Jan. 4, 2021, returning management authority to state agencies. As required by state statute, the DNR will continue to plan for a wolf harvest season to open on Nov. 6, 2021.

In February, 216 wolves were harvest. That’s 97 more wolves than the limit for non-tribal hunters. The Associated Press reports hunters also exceeded state targets during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 wolf seasons.

