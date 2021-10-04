Daily flights from Madison to New York coming next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday, Dane Co. Regional Airport announced new, daily trips to LaGuardia Airport. The flights take off starting Oct. 13 and with Delta Airlines providing the service.

“A direct daily flight to LaGuardia is a huge asset for our business community, and the upcoming holidays are the perfect time for leisure travel to the Big Apple,” Airport Director Kim Jones said, adding the airport offers travelers a shorter drive to the airport, easy parking, and shorter lines. She also pointed out the holidays are a great time to see the city.

Currently, there is no direct flights to New York. In fact, travelers can only catch non-stop flights to two northeastern cities: Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey, according to the airport statement. Other cities where fliers can catch direct flights include:

Charlotte, North Carolina

Denver, Colorado

Phoenix, Arizona

Seattle, Washington

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi celebrated the new route, saying it will create more opportunities for south-central Wisconsin residents to visit New York City and elsewhere on the east coast.

