COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases below average; deaths up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is reporting a below-average number of coronavirus cases were identified over the weekend. According to the Department of Health Services (DHS), the state is averaging 2,508 cases per day over the past week.

However, there was a net increase of 5,977 cases since Friday afternoon’s report. That includes 1,478 new cases identified in the past 24 hour period -- more than 900 cases below the 7-day average. We calculate Saturday and Sunday averaged around 2,250 cases per day, since the state doesn’t release updates on weekends anymore; those are more than 250 cases below the 7-day average. Manitowoc County surpassed 9,000 total cases in the latest report.

At the same time, Wisconsin saw more deaths from COVID-19, on average. Wisconsin’s 7-day average rose from 15 deaths per day on Friday to 17 on Monday. We could see this number go down tomorrow, once last Tuesday’s 32 deaths are no longer counted in the 7-day average. The state’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 8,041 lives lost in the past 20 months. That’s 1.09% of all known coronavirus cases dating back to February 5, 2020, down from 1.10% on Friday. In our area, Dodge and Winnebago counties each reported one death.

On the subject of averages, hospitals in Wisconsin averaged 80 hospital admissions per day since Friday’s report, or a total increase of 240 people newly hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That’s well below our calculated average of 114 daily admissions. The hospitalization rate slipped from 5.35% to 5.34% of all COVID-19 cases requiring hospital care.

Health officials credit vaccinations for the hospitalization and death rates going down. In August, the latest data available, 1.41% of the state’s unvaccinated, or not completely vaccinated, population tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 0.361% of the vaccinated population. The infected unvaccinated were 9 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die. But the unvaccinated population is decreasing for a better reason: More people are getting vaccinated.

We’re going to flip our daily reporting a bit and give you the unvaccinated numbers: The state reports 43.1% of the state’s population has not received any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That includes 14% of the population that’s too young to be eligible: kids under 12. The DHS further reports 32% of the adult population -- less than one-third -- has not received a shot. That minority is getting even smaller; the percentages of 12- to 54-year-olds who didn’t get a vaccine dose shrank by two-tenths of one percent since Friday.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/42.2% fully vaccinated (+0.4)

16-17: 51.9% received vaccine (+0.2)/48.0% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

18-24: 51.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/47.2% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

25-34: 56.2% received vaccine (+0.2)/52.0% fully vaccinated (+0.4)

35-44: 63.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/59.9% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

45-54: 65.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/61.7% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

55-64: 73.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.0% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.5% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

Waupaca County reached one-half of its entire population getting a vaccine, leaving 40.3% of adults still unvaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.6% (+0.1) 55.0% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.4% (+0.1) 49.2% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 46.7% (+0.2) 44.2% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.8% (+0.1) 68.9% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.8% (+0.1) 47.2% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 47.1% (+0.1) 44.6% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.4% (-0.1) 45.7% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.3% (+0.1) 48.6% (+0.3) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.8% (+0.2) 44.9% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.1% (+0.1) 51.7% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.7% (+0.1) 45.1% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.3% (+0.1) 64.7% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.2% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.3% (+0.1) 54.6% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.8% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.3) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.3% (+0.1) 53.0% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.0% (+0.1) 47.4% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.0% (+0.2) 39.0% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.2% (+0.2) 52.4% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 264,086 (55.7%) (+0.1) 252,344 (53.2%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 294,010 (53.5%) (+0.1) 279,870 (50.9%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,310,896 (56.9%) (+0.2) 3,141,401 (54.0%) (+0.2)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 37,274 cases (+157) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,696 cases (+50) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,867 cases (+63) (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,989 cases (+146) (192 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,229 cases (+39) (31 deaths)

Florence - 490 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,320 cases (+58) (140 deaths)

Forest - 1,313 cases (+17) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,268 cases (+17) (24 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 2,215 cases (+39) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,184 cases (+22) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,748 cases (+17) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,667 cases (+63) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,060 cases (+112) (81 deaths)

Marinette - 5,054 cases (+31) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,332 cases (+72) (44 deaths)

Menominee – 898 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,523 cases (+127) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 23,936 cases (+194) (235 deaths)

Shawano – 5,650 cases (+34) (76 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,821 cases (+43) (155 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,108 cases (+79) (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,709 cases (+21) (43 deaths)

Winnebago – 21,754 cases (+189) (219 deaths) (+1)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

