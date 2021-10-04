Buddy Check 7: Night of art raises funds for cancer patients

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - A creative night of art and awareness returns to Wittenberg to raise funds for Marshfield Clinic cancer patients. But organizers need artists to “think pink” and help create the night’s main attractions.

The Pretty in Pink event is a women’s only cocktail party organized by the Pink Ladies of Wittenberg & Birnamwood. For eight years, the community event collected funds by auctioning off gorgeous, hand-crafted, artful bras and accessories. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s for a good cause. A lot of the draw is the “ladies only.” They make a whole big night about it,” said committee member Chanda Kersten.

Organizers are in need of creative artists to submit breast cancer awareness-themed bras and accessories. Past creations have included, pink deer antlers, painted rainboots or heels, decorated chairs, and bedazzled purses. When it comes to bras, the sky is the limit with cups covered in feathers and others made of metal. “I have seen bras made out of keys. We have had bras made out of seashells, leaves, and antlers. I have seen bras made out of books. We had one made out of metal. Like headlights from a car. And that one was made by a man, ” exclaimed committee member Tarrie Beran.

According to Marshfield Clinic, since 2012, Pretty in Pink has raised $108,247. Proceeds have supported Cancer Care at MCHS Wausau and Weston centers, including patient lift/infusion chairs, support program, survivorship program, and educational materials. Kersten said it’s a good feeling knowing they are making a big difference in their small community. “It makes it worthwhile when you can hand that check over and say this is what we did for you.”

The artful night includes musical entertainment, wine and champagne, hors d’oeuvre, gift bags, raffle baskets, and silent auctions.

Only 100 tickets are available. Some of the guests travel cross-country to attend. Others send their donated artwork across state lines to make a difference. “We have a woman with Wittenberg ties that flys from the East Coast because their mother died of breast cancer and this is so important to them,” said Beran.

It’s also a chance for attendees to learn about preventative care, screenings, and cancer support while at the event.

“Marshfield Clinic has a booth so I hope they leave learning something new. Maybe something that could save their life or help a friend that is diagnosed.”

The 9th annual Pretty in Pink event will be held at WOWSPACE in Wittenberg on Oct. 23 from 7-10 p.m. You must be 21 to attend. However, organizers said anyone, regardless of age, gender, or location can donate a piece of art to be auction off.

“Anyone can make a creation and bring it to us. It is a donation you will not get it back. We auction everything off. We start at a minimum bid and it goes from there. We’ve had bidding wars for some pieces,” explained Beran.

All art pieces must be submitted by Oct. 13.

To learn more about how to donate your art to raise money for the event download this form.

Buy tickets to the Pretty in Pink event click

Flyer: art, bras, accessories wanted for Pretty in Pink event (Pretty in Pink)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.