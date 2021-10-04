Buddy Check 7: Breast Cancer Awareness Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. During the week of Oct. 4-8, NewsChannel will highlight the work of nonprofits working to raise awareness and the advancement of treatment options for those with the diagnosis.

In Wisconsin, 5,200 women have been or will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. It is the third leading cause of death for women by cancer type. Only lung cancer accounts for more deaths.

The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (2016) state the five-year relative survival rate for women diagnosed with breast cancer at the localized stage is 98%. In Wisconsin, 50% of all female breast cancers were diagnosed at the localized, invasive stage in the most recent five years, 2009-2013. During that same period, 20% of female breast cancers were diagnosed at the earliest pre-invasive stage.

A breast self-exam is one part of a very important, three-part program helping to find breast cancer in its early stages. The three steps include the breast self-exam, doctor’s exam and routine mammography screening. It is recommended by major, national health organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the National Cancer Institute and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Marshfield Clinic is a proud sponsor of Buddy Check 7. Marshfield Clinic is the largest private group medical practice in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the United States, with more than 700 physicians representing over 80 different medical specialties, more than 6,000 additional employees, and over 50 locations in northern, central and western Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.