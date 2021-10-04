Advertisement

Brad Pfaff announces candidacy for 3rd Congressional District

Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)
Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic State Senator Brad Pfaff announced Monday he’ll run for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

“I’ve got deep roots here in western Wisconsin and I work to be a good neighbor. Good neighbors lend a hand when times are tough. We never tear each other down. Growing up on the farm, we used our pitchforks for lifting hay, not for storming Congress. As I work for you, I’ll never forget those Wisconsin values,” said Pfaff.

Pfaff was previously the Secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Pfaff was never confirmed and was dismissed after 11 months by senate republicans.

The current 3rd Congressional Representative, Ron Kind, announced in August that after 13 terms, he would not seek another term.

