Advertisement

Canada-US bridge closed after possible explosives found

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found inside a vehicle during an inspection.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge.

Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandhill Wildlife Area flowage b.
Hundreds of deer, wildlife could be killed at Sandhill Wildlife Area
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 64 near Range Line Road in the...
Gleason man killed after being struck by car
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
A Marshfield man is in custody for the possession with the intent to deliver multiple drugs. K9...
Marshfield man arrested for possession of drugs

Latest News

Breast cancer awareness event
Buddy Check 7: Night of art raises funds for cancer patients
FILE - Students are greeted by faculty as they arrive at PS811 in New York, Monday, Sept. 13,...
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation