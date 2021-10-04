2020 Miracle Kid Giada Thompson benefits from treatment offered so close to home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A whole lot of strength can come from the smallest of people. That strength is what Marshfield Children’s Hospital’s Miracle Kids embody and prove time and time again that they can beat any bumps in their health along the way.

Giada Thompson is one of the 2020 Miracle Kids we first met last year. She was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis when she was five years old.

“You get inflammation throughout your body. My feet always swelled up and I couldn’t put my shoes on, and they hurt really bad,” Thompson said.

But her health issues didn’t stop at her feet.

“The arthritis did travel to her eyes when she was around six, and that has its own name. It’s uveitis,” explained Julie Hofmann, Giada’s mom.

The now 11-year-old is part of the 1% of children diagnosed with juvenile arthritis, to have it spread.

“My eyes, I couldn’t see that well and I was on a lot of eye drops,” said Thompson. “I had to quit gymnastics for it because I couldn’t really see the balance beam or what they were teaching me to do.”

But thanks to the treatment plan she is on, including monthly infusions of an immunosuppressive, life has become a lot easier.

“I feel great because I’m in remission, and I feel great because nothing’s really affecting me right now, and because I’m taking these medicines,” Thompson said.

Dr. Suhas Ganguli is a pediatric rheumatologist at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

“If we treat them aggressively, if we treat them in a timely fashion, then quite a lot of them will outgrow their disease as adults,” Dr. Ganguili said.

Luckily for Giada’s family and others like hers, that treatment is top-notch at Marshfield Children’s. “This experience would not be the same without the team that we have right now,” Hofmann said. “Everything from her rheumatologist to her eye doctor, to the Child Life and the nursing staff here at the hospital.”

It’s also special to come across that so close to home.

“In the entire central Wisconsin, we are the only pediatric rheumatology center, and I’m the only pediatric rheumatologist,” Dr. Ganguli explained. “In fact, there are only three other centers I can think of in the entire state of Wisconsin.”

While juvenile arthritis is the most common disease the center sees, they also treat other autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases in children like vasculitis and lupus.

“These are chronic diseases which follow waxing and waning patterns, but to help them conquer and understand those symptoms and diseases and eventually succeed in life, that’s the greatest thing for us I think,” added Dr. Ganguli.

Since we first met Thompson, she had to have glaucoma surgery to reduce the pressure in her eyes that she got from the steroid drops. But her mom is hopeful that’s the last bump on the road for a while.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.