Weston girl scouts install Picture Post at Yellow Banks Park

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Yellow Banks Park in Weston has a new interactive attraction thanks to girl scout troop 7396. The 9 to 11-year-old girls scouts prepared for the project for months. On Thursday, they installed what’s called a Picture Post to monitor the land and water changes at the park.

“It is something that we can put into the ground. It has a platform on the top and you take pictures in a round circle that we can then post to the website, so we can monitor this other the course of changes throughout the season, throughout the year,” said Jennifer Brown, Co-Troop leader.

The project is part of the Digital Earth Watch Network (DEW). Citizens, students and community organizations document the vegetation, erosion and changes over the land by taking nine photos at the site.

Brown said she hopes the project doesn’t just teach the girls to care for the environment.

“So this way we’re showing the girls how we can care about our community, even from a very young age,” said Brown.

In the process of installing the post, they also learned another lesson: perseverance.

“Our arms are probably very tired by now, but were probably around two feet to the hole so we are getting closer,” said Kendall Kamke, 10-year-old girl scout.

That wasn’t the only struggle.

“There are all these rocks. Like we thought it was just one big rock that was going to be difficult to get out, but there are multiple pretty big rocks,” said girl scout Madison Stueland.

Even with the challenges, they said they enjoyed it.

“It’s been really fun, I like to dig, I like to get dirty,” said girl scout Addison Witzeling.

If you have a phone or camera, you can interact with the Picture Post by following the directions on the sign attached. It explains how to use the URL, take the pictures and post to the website so the girl scouts and others can see the changes at the park over time.

