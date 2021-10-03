Packers lead Steelers 17-10 at halftime.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Two Aaron Rodgers touchdowns, one rushing and one throwing, has the Packers out in front of the Steelers 17-10 at halftime at Lambeau Field.

The Steelers drew first blood with a 45-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson early in the first quarter that put them up 7-0.

After the Packers didn’t score on their first drive, they answered on their second possession courtesy of a Rodgers 4-yard rushing score, his first TD on the ground this season.

On their next drive, Rodgers hit his old pal Randall Cobb for his first touchdown as a Packer since week 14 of the 2018 season, a 23-yard strike that gave the Packers a 14-7 lead.

