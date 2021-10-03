Advertisement

Marshfield man arrested for possession of drugs

A Marshfield man is in custody for the possession with the intent to deliver multiple drugs. K9 Rika alerted the presence of controlled substance inside of a vehicle in Marshfield, according to Marshfield Police.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marshfield man is in custody for the possession with the intent to deliver multiple drugs. K9 Rika alerted the presence of controlled substance inside of a vehicle in Marshfield, according to Marshfield Police.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 1.

The man was transported to the Wood County Jail after medical clearance. Officers searched the vehicle and found multiple illegal items.

This includes methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and THC.

The Wood County District Attorney’s Office is requesting charges for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia to store methamphetamine and possess/illegally obtain prescription.

