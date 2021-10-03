Gleason man killed after being struck by car

TOWNSHIP OF PINE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on State Road 64 near Range Line Road in the Township of Pine River.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the crash victim was identified as 84-year-old James Hartson of Gleason.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 1 at 8:02 p.m. When officers arrived, deputies and Merrill Fire Department paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, but were unable to save Hartson.

At the time of the crash, Hartson was looking for a deer he struck moments before. Authorities said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.