First Alert Weather: Late summer weather sticking around

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of October is still resembling late summer weather-wise across the Wisconsin River Valley. On the humid side today with considerable cloudiness. Scattered showers are expected, especially this afternoon, along with a chance of an isolated storm south and east of Wausau. Not as warm today due to the clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and humid today. (WSAW)

A few showers are expected this afternoon. (WSAW)

Keep the umbrella handy this afternoon. (WSAW)

Clouds for tonight with patchy fog developing toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A fair amount of sunshine and less humid to start off the school and work week on Monday. Highs around 70.

A bit damp today. Better conditions Monday and Tuesday. (WSAW)

The above-average temperatures will continue for the week ahead. More sun than clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 70s. Thursday features increasing clouds with showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy to end the week on Friday with a chance of showers. High in the low 70s.

Next weekend could have some sunshine on Saturday with a risk of showers at night. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday with still a chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.