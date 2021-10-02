People rally for reproductive and civil rights in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People gathered at the ‘Triangle of Justice’ outside the Marathon County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to rally for reproductive and civil rights.

This was caused by the recent decision in Texas to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many women know they have conceived. Wausau’s rally was one of 600 rallies scheduled nationwide to mobilize and defend reproductive rights.

One organizer said she works in health care and taking away the right to choose an abortion would only make things worse.

“When we take away the legality of it, we’re taking away the safety component. Just because we make abortions illegal doesn’t mean people are going to stop having abortions, it means people are going to stop having the resources and health care necessary to be able to do it in a safe way,” Kayley McColley said.

Organizers said if people want abortion rates down, they should implement better sex education in school, and provide better access to birth control.

Another rally organizer, Jaxon Seeger said the decision hits close to home.

“...with more like my past. I think especially with the lack of education when it comes to abortions with the LGBTQ+ community, such as non-binary people and trans-masculine people. There isn’t very much education out there and it still seems as that these laws won’t affect our community, and that’s why I’m out here.”

Alonni Hubbert, another organizer, said she knows many people who’ve decided to get an abortion for medical reasons.

“The idea of them not being able to have that access to those medical procedures, it would’ve put their lives in danger, and the idea of having so many people like that across the country is just disheartening. So I’m out here today.”

The Supreme Court denied a request to block the Texas bill, which went into effect last month. Now, activists fear it will empower other states to follow suit.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.