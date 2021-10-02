Advertisement

Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

The team has elevated Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Valdes-Scantling was injured in last Sunday night’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. He did not participate in practice Thursday.

Valdes-Scantling had three receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown against the 49ers.

Sunday kickoff at Lambeau Field is 3:25 p.m.

