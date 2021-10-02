Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

The team has elevated Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Valdes-Scantling was injured in last Sunday night’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. He did not participate in practice Thursday.

Valdes-Scantling had three receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown against the 49ers.

Sunday kickoff at Lambeau Field is 3:25 p.m.

