Mertz, Ferguson leave with injuries, Wisconsin throttled by #14 Michigan 38-17

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin was throttled by #14 Michigan 38-17 on Saturday at Camp Randall. Quarterback Graham Mertz and tight-end Jake Ferguson left the game with injuries in the second half.

In third quarter, Mertz was sacked on his blind side on third down. He would leave the game along with Ferguson, both with chest injuries.

Ouch 😬@UMichFootball delivered a big blow to Graham Mertz pic.twitter.com/Evu76E9Igt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2021

Before that play, Mertz had been 8-15 with 115 yards and a touchdown.

Before the injury, Wisconsin fell down 10-0 early in the game, but late in the second half, they were able to get a field goal and then a touchdown with 17 seconds left when Mertz found Chimere Dike for an 18-yard score.

Well, OK, then. 👀



Check out these back-to-back absolute dimes from @GrahamMertz5 to @chimdk11.@BadgerFootball has made it a game. pic.twitter.com/8SaBPqovB0 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 2, 2021

The Badgers entered the second half trailing 13-10, but back-up Chase Wolf couldn’t do much for the offense. Michigan would take control to dominate in the 38-17 win.

Michigan out-gained the Badger offense with 365 yards to 210 for the Badgers. The Badgers had just 43 rushing yards.

The loss drops Wisconsin’s record to 1-3 on the season.

