Mertz, Ferguson leave with injuries, Wisconsin throttled by #14 Michigan 38-17

Michigan's Daxton Hill hits Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan's Daxton Hill hits Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Mertz was hurt on the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin was throttled by #14 Michigan 38-17 on Saturday at Camp Randall. Quarterback Graham Mertz and tight-end Jake Ferguson left the game with injuries in the second half.

In third quarter, Mertz was sacked on his blind side on third down. He would leave the game along with Ferguson, both with chest injuries.

Before that play, Mertz had been 8-15 with 115 yards and a touchdown.

Before the injury, Wisconsin fell down 10-0 early in the game, but late in the second half, they were able to get a field goal and then a touchdown with 17 seconds left when Mertz found Chimere Dike for an 18-yard score.

The Badgers entered the second half trailing 13-10, but back-up Chase Wolf couldn’t do much for the offense. Michigan would take control to dominate in the 38-17 win.

Michigan out-gained the Badger offense with 365 yards to 210 for the Badgers. The Badgers had just 43 rushing yards.

The loss drops Wisconsin’s record to 1-3 on the season.

