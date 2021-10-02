Hundreds of deer, wildlife could be killed at Sandhill Wildlife Area

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of deer and other wildlife could be killed at the Sandhill Wildlife Area in Pittsville. The Wisconsin DNR and other wildlife officials said the chance of spreading CWD inside the 9,000-acre area is just too risky.

A fence surrounding the area would come down just two years after it was reconstructed.

“It’s a 9-foot fence, deer can’t go over the top, they can’t go through the fence, so it’s deer-proof,” a Retired DNR Biologist who worked at Sandhill, John Kubisiak said.

The DNR said the decision was made to make sure the area will still function as it was made to be.

“But under current state laws, that fence and the deer inside it classify it as a game farm so we have to abide by the same licensing requirements and other requirements that games farm do,” Wildlife District Supervisor, Kris Johansen said.

Kubisiak is one of the people questioning the decision. “They’re going to find out how much opposition there is...because within the last two years the fence was reconstructed, deer-proof.”

But, the chance of getting CWD into the game farm was a deal-breaker.

“If CWD were to be found inside Sandhill now, we just know that it would change significantly the way that the public would be able to come in, the way we would be able to manage it,” Johansen explained.

This means that all of the wildlife will have to be killed or removed with the help of hunters. Once they are removed testing will be done to make sure CWD wasn’t in the fenced-in area.

“Once the fence comes down and we don’t have the game farm license anymore, if an animal ends up on the property with CWD, we’re not regulated under that game farm license so we can still have all those public activities and management can occur,” Johansen said.

If a positive CWD case were to happen with the fence up and it still is known as a game farm, quarantines and restrictions would be in place.

A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the decision and get questions answered on Wed. Oct. 6 at 5:45. It will be held at the Pittsville School Administration Building.

