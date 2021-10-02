The Hilight Zone Week 7

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Week 7 of The Hilight Zone featured multiple matchups where the balance of power in the conference was at stake, including our Game of the Week. Wausau West defeats SPASH for the first time in a decade to pull even with the Panthers and Wisconsin Rapids atop the Valley Football Association.

In a showdown between perfect teams in the Great Northern Conference, Mosinee pulls out a defensive slugfest over Rhinelander 14-7, and are now the only perfect team in GNC play.

In the CWC-Small, Pacelli moved to 5-0 in conference play while handing Iola-Scandinavia their first conference loss.

