Grandpa’s Farm lives up to its legacy

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Grandpa’s Farm in Merrill is on 12 years of operations, and it’s all happening with the help of family. The farm is a place where kids can go and learn about farming in the old days and of course, pet some animals.

“It’s really cool to see my dad’s dream get to come true,” the Manager of Grandpa’s Farm, Tricia Crockford said.

Jim Severt was the founder of Grandpa’s Farm. After he passed away in 2014, he left the farm with his kids.

“It’s especially cool to see all the smiling faces that my dad loved so much. just to see people really being grateful that we are still open and being excited to come and spend time making new memories with their families,” Crockford said.

The farm features antiques and the way of life before technology. Jim Severt’s daughters said he wanted kids to be immersed in what the farm has to offer.

“He wanted them to touch the animals, the same thing with doing the laundry, it’s different than watching it on an iPad,” his daughter, Jamie Johnson said.

“Running the corncob through the cornsheller, and turning it into a corncob doll and we tell them that kids in the olden days didn’t go to Wal-Mart to buy Barbies, they made their own toys,” Johnson explained. “I’m a teacher and so, I love that kids are learning while having fun, which was my dad’s dream.”

“That’s really important to us as a family and...we’re just happy to be able to continue that legacy,” Johnson said.

Grandpa’s Farm is open Oct. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last weekend the farm is open is Oct. 9-10.

