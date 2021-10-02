Advertisement

Grandpa’s Farm lives up to its legacy

Kids get to hold bunnies at Grandpa's Farm in Merrill, WI.
Kids get to hold bunnies at Grandpa's Farm in Merrill, WI.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Grandpa’s Farm in Merrill is on 12 years of operations, and it’s all happening with the help of family. The farm is a place where kids can go and learn about farming in the old days and of course, pet some animals.

“It’s really cool to see my dad’s dream get to come true,” the Manager of Grandpa’s Farm, Tricia Crockford said.

Jim Severt was the founder of Grandpa’s Farm. After he passed away in 2014, he left the farm with his kids.

“It’s especially cool to see all the smiling faces that my dad loved so much. just to see people really being grateful that we are still open and being excited to come and spend time making new memories with their families,” Crockford said.

The farm features antiques and the way of life before technology. Jim Severt’s daughters said he wanted kids to be immersed in what the farm has to offer.

“He wanted them to touch the animals, the same thing with doing the laundry, it’s different than watching it on an iPad,” his daughter, Jamie Johnson said.

“Running the corncob through the cornsheller, and turning it into a corncob doll and we tell them that kids in the olden days didn’t go to Wal-Mart to buy Barbies, they made their own toys,” Johnson explained. “I’m a teacher and so, I love that kids are learning while having fun, which was my dad’s dream.”

“That’s really important to us as a family and...we’re just happy to be able to continue that legacy,” Johnson said.

Grandpa’s Farm is open Oct. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last weekend the farm is open is Oct. 9-10.

To learn more about the farm, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandhill Wildlife Area flowage b.
Hundreds of deer, wildlife could be killed at Sandhill Wildlife Area
Fake bill with “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.
Counterfeit bills passed at 2 Wausau businesses, 1 garage sale
Trig's logo
Festival Foods to purchase Weston, Wausau and Stevens Point Trig’s locations
16-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash
Ambulance
1 killed in Taylor County gravel pit incident

Latest News

Merrill teen honored with 'Hometown Hero' Award for saving man's life
Merrill teen honored with 'Hometown Hero' Award for saving man's life
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve
Michigan's Daxton Hill hits Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college...
Mertz, Ferguson leave with injuries, Wisconsin throttled by #14 Michigan 38-17
The Hilight Zone Week 7