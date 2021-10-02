Advertisement

The Grand Theater updates COVID-19 guildlines

Theater asks guest to show proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test
The Grand Theater asking to see proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for guests 12 and...
The Grand Theater asking to see proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for guests 12 and older(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater is enforcing new COVID-19 protocols on October 12.

Guests 12 years and older will have to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Masks will continue to be mandated they’ve been since September.

“We are requiring people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, 12 years in age and above. And we ask people to mask unless they are actively eating or drinking and this is just something we have to do to provide the safest environment possible for our entire arts ecosystem,” said Sean Wright, executive director of The Grand Theater.

Children 11 and under do not have to provide proof of vaccination or negative test to enter the building but they do have to wear a mask.

“We were closed for 18 months. We don’t want to have to close again. Artists don’t want to have to go back off the road. That’s how they make their living and so it’s a way for us to come together, do something for our community, and allow us to keep presenting all those wonderful shows,” said Wright.

Anyone with tickets to a show that doesn’t want to attend because of the new rule can get a refund up to 48 before the performance.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
1 person is dead and 2 others are injured after a crash in Wood County on September 29, 2021.
Marshfield man killed in Wood County crash
Fake bill with “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.
Counterfeit bills passed at 2 Wausau businesses, 1 garage sale
Trig's logo
Festival Foods to purchase Weston, Wausau and Stevens Point Trig’s locations

Latest News

Sandhill Wildlife Area flowage b.
Hundreds of deer, wildlife could be killed at Sandhill Wildlife Area
Off and on scattered showers, as well as a bit cooler this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Still warm, some weekend showers
The Legacy if Charlotte Hoecker 10/1/2021
The Legacy if Charlotte Hoecker 10/1/2021
Charlotte Hoecker 1929-2021
Remembering Charlotte Hoecker and her legacy of living to the fullest in Wausau