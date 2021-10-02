The Grand Theater updates COVID-19 guildlines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater is enforcing new COVID-19 protocols on October 12.

Guests 12 years and older will have to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Masks will continue to be mandated they’ve been since September.

“We are requiring people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, 12 years in age and above. And we ask people to mask unless they are actively eating or drinking and this is just something we have to do to provide the safest environment possible for our entire arts ecosystem,” said Sean Wright, executive director of The Grand Theater.

Children 11 and under do not have to provide proof of vaccination or negative test to enter the building but they do have to wear a mask.

“We were closed for 18 months. We don’t want to have to close again. Artists don’t want to have to go back off the road. That’s how they make their living and so it’s a way for us to come together, do something for our community, and allow us to keep presenting all those wonderful shows,” said Wright.

Anyone with tickets to a show that doesn’t want to attend because of the new rule can get a refund up to 48 before the performance.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.