Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighters; Lundgaard to be honored at national service

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Flags will fly at half-staff Sunday, Oct. 3, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says it’s a day to “pay our respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.”

Fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard will be among those honored at the national services Saturday and Sunday.

Lundgaard was killed on May 15, 2019. He had responded to a medical call at Valley Transit Center. The patient opened fire on the first responders. Lundgaard died from his injuries. A police officer and bystander were injured and survived.

Lundgaard, a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department, will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on Academy grounds in Maryland.

After his death, Lundgaard was promoted to Driver/Engineer. Appleton has named a park in his honor.

CLICK HERE to read the Mitch Lundgaard memorial on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website.

A candlelight service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 and 6 p.m. CT.

The Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. CT.

CLICK HERE to watch live coverage.

The Lundgaard family beams with pride during the unveiling of the Lundgaard Park sign. May 15, 2020 (WBAY Photo) (WBAY)

(WBAY)

Prayer vigil at The Core for firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard and others affected by the Appleton shooting (WBAY photo) (WBAY)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.