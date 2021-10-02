First Alert Weather: More chances for showers and humid

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you thought when the calendar turned to October that cool, crisp days were a given, Mother Nature has had other plans. We are getting an extended last stretch of summer-like conditions in the Wisconsin River Valley. It was a warm and humid Saturday with intervals of sun and a few scattered showers in parts of the area. Temperatures in the region rose into the 70s to near 80.

Mostly cloudy and humid tonight with scattered showers or a storm possible. (WSAW)

Variably cloudy tonight with scattered showers and perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder. Still muggy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds are expected to be common on Sunday and humid. Off and on showers are possible during the day. A bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Humid with times of showers Sunday. (WSAW)

Dry weather is on tap for Monday and Tuesday to do some yard work. (WSAW)

A cold front will slide across the area Sunday night, leading to less humid and comfortable conditions to start the new school and work week. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday with highs close to 70. Partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 70s. Staying dry Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

The next opportunity for showers could hold off until Friday or next Saturday. Daytime readings are expected to be in the low 70s for highs.

An upper level ridge will keep the jet stream to the north of us, allowing warm air to settle in. (WSAW)

Keep in mind, average highs for the first half of October are in the low to mid 60s. The highs in the next week will be about 10 to 15 degrees above those levels.

