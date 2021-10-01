Wisconsin surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marks a bleak milestone in the state during the pandemic. More than 8,000 Wisconsinites have died from the coronavirus.

Department of Health Services’ data show 8,009 lives have been claimed by COVID-19, as health officials added 11 new deaths Friday.

In the past month alone, 309 residents have died from the coronavirus.

The state passed 7,000 deaths on May 26, meaning it took over four months for the state to accumulate an additional thousand COVID-19 deaths. At that time, the average number of deaths was three.

Currently, the average number of deaths is more than four times that.

DHS verifies 3,371 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 2,506. The total number of cases in the state has hit 730,379.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is going down Friday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association notes there are 11 fewer people hospitalized in the past day, for a total of 1,107 patients currently. There are 321 patients in Wisconsin ICUs with the virus, which is 15 fewer than the previous day.

COVID-19 vaccinations trickle in

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered to Wisconsinites has slowly continued to increase this week. According to DHS data, 19,719 doses have been given out this week. That’s just over 4,400 more from the previous day.

In the state, 56.7% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53.8% have completed their immunization series.

Wisconsin women are still 0.2 percent points away from hitting six in ten with at least their first shot.

