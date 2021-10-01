Advertisement

Wisconsin to receive over $5 billion for roadways if bipartisan infrastructure bill passes

Wausau roadway
Wausau roadway(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The bipartisan infrastructure bill still awaiting approval from United States lawmakers would grant over $500 billion in federal funding for infrastructure projects across the state. Wisconsin could receive over $5 billion of that funding.

Past President of American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section, Kenneth Mika, said the state could benefit from the infrastructure bill.

“Wisconsin currently has an estimate of 13 billion transportation infrastructure shortfall over the next ten years and with the proposed bill,” Mika explained. “The state would receive about $5.5 billion over five years for roads, bridges, and other transportation projects.”

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, almost seven percent of the state’s 14,000 bridges are structurally deficient.

Mika explains the state’s Department of Transportation has done all it can to prevent that.

“That’s not to say that for the roads and other programs that the DOT and other leaders in the state and at the local level are not trying to provide us the appropriate amount of infrastructure,” Mika explained. “But the fact is, they don’t have the funding mechanisms being provided to them.”

Mika said last year, the state received a ‘C’ grade for infrastructure. He said that means the state’s roadways and waterways are adequate for now, but not adequate enough for the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Adoptive mother charged with reckless homicide in Weston child’s death
A Marshfield Medical Center urges people with severe COVID-19 symptoms not to wait too long to...
Doctor advises not to wait too long to seek care for COVID-19 symptoms
School bus driver Richard Lenhart, 72, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times...
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children

Latest News

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao
Governor Tony Evers to ‘strengthen’ ginseng partnership with Taiwan
Governor Evers Celebrates Ginseng Farms 9/30/2021
Governor Evers Celebrates Ginseng Farms 9/30/2021
Shortages Creating Challenges for Area School Meals 9/30/2021
Shortages Creating Challenges for Area School Meals 9/30/2021
Cranberry Fest is this Weekend 9/30/2021
Cranberry Fest is this Weekend 9/30/2021