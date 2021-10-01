Advertisement

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office hopes fall brings clues to man’s disappearance

Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember Jon Jacob Morgan Jr.
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember Jon Jacob Morgan Jr. He was last seen on March 6, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office hopes more people venturing out for fall activities, such as hunting, can solve a year-and-a-half old missing-person case.

Jon Jacob Morgan was 22 years old when he last seen in the King area on March 6, 2020. It was a Friday morning, and his parents say he didn’t pick up his paycheck. On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with a white emblem on the front and a gray beanie-style hat.

“Hunters, outdoors people and people enjoying fall activities in numerous cases have found missing people and human remains,” the sheriff’s office says. “While Waupaca County has (1) active missing person case, Northeast and Central Wisconsin have numerous active cases.”

If you do see something, “We ask that you do not disturb any item(s),” the sheriff’s office adds.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, or who observes anything suspicious, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (715) 258-4466. You can also submit information anonymously through the P3 app available for Apple and Android devices or online at https://www.p3tips.com.

September 29th 2021 The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in the missing person...

Posted by Waupaca County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 30, 2021

