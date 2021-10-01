Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office hopes fall brings clues to man’s disappearance
KING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office hopes more people venturing out for fall activities, such as hunting, can solve a year-and-a-half old missing-person case.
Jon Jacob Morgan was 22 years old when he last seen in the King area on March 6, 2020. It was a Friday morning, and his parents say he didn’t pick up his paycheck. On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with a white emblem on the front and a gray beanie-style hat.
“Hunters, outdoors people and people enjoying fall activities in numerous cases have found missing people and human remains,” the sheriff’s office says. “While Waupaca County has (1) active missing person case, Northeast and Central Wisconsin have numerous active cases.”
If you do see something, “We ask that you do not disturb any item(s),” the sheriff’s office adds.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation, or who observes anything suspicious, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (715) 258-4466. You can also submit information anonymously through the P3 app available for Apple and Android devices or online at https://www.p3tips.com.
RELATED STORY: Waupaca County family asking hunters to keep an eye out for man missing since March
RELATED STORY: Candlelight vigil held for Waupaca County man missing for more than a year
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.