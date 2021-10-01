Valdes-Scantling won’t play against Steelers, Jenkins and King doubtful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will not play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered late in Green Bay’s win over the San Francisco 49ers last week.

LaFleur also said that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and cornerback Kevin King will be listed as doubtful. Neither played against San Francisco, Jenkins with an ankle injury and King with a concussion.

