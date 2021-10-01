Advertisement

Valdes-Scantling won’t play against Steelers, Jenkins and King doubtful

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will not play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered late in Green Bay’s win over the San Francisco 49ers last week.

LaFleur also said that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and cornerback Kevin King will be listed as doubtful. Neither played against San Francisco, Jenkins with an ankle injury and King with a concussion.

