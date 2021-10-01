Advertisement

UW Health to host class aimed at lowering suicide rate for first responders

(NBC15)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health officials are focused on adding a new resource to help first responders tackle mental health struggles.

The health system is partnering with the the Center for Suicide Awareness to host a class on acquiring the tools to become more resilient. The class is on Oct. 12 at the Emergency Education Center in Madison.

Dr. Michael Lohmeier, emergency medicine physician at UW Health, and associate professor of emergency medicine for the UW School of Medicine and Public Health says this new resource is vital for local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMT officials.

“Their job is to rush in when everyone else is running away from the danger. We probably don’t realize the emotional and mental toll always running towards danger can have on somebody,” said Dr. Lohmeier.

According to a 2021 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, and emergency medical services (EMS) providers are 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than the public.

“Who does 9-1-1 call when 9-1-1 is in trouble?” asked Lohmeier.

The new class will focus on building up resiliency for people who are negatively impacted by hostile events.

“We want all our valued first responders to have the tools that allow them to thrive in their lives on and off duty,” said Lohmeier.

First responders are encouraged to register for the class. Details can be found on uwhealth.org.

  • When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 12
  • Location: UW Health Emergency Education Center, 610 N. Whitney Way, Madison
  • Who can attend: First responders who are struggling or contemplating suicide, EMS, fire and police professionals and volunteers; leaders and training officers who want to support team members.
  • To register: click here.

