Advertisement

Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

The court’s new term begins on Monday, and the justices are returning to the courtroom to hear arguments after an 18-month absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. They had been hearing arguments via telephone.

Kavanaugh participated in the court’s private conference on Monday, when he and his colleagues met at the court to review thousands of appeals that accumulated over the summer.

He also took part Wednesday in an annual three-mile run for charity in Washington that included other judges, elected officials, government workers and reporters.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lincoln County crash
1 person is dead and 2 others are injured after a crash in Wood County on September 29, 2021.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Wood County crash
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
Auburndale Middle/High School. May 29, 2020.
Investigators identify person responsible for Auburndale School threat
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

K.E.E.P. – Kiwanis Enormous Equipment Playground
Kiwanis Enormous Equipment Playground to be held Saturday
The Organ Trail Bike Ride
The Organ Trail Bike Ride
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash
October Is National Pasta Month
October Is National Pasta Month