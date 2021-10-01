Skogen’s Festival Foods to purchase Trig’s in Weston, Wausau and Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Trig’s has announced that Skogen’s Festival Foods plans to purchase their three southernmost stores in Stevens Point, Wausau and Weston.

Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family-owned retailer with 39 full-service supermarkets. “Festival Foods is a natural fit for us. They share many of our core values and have a strong commitment to their associates and the community. I know that our southern stores will be in the best hands, while we look forward to continued growth in Wisconsin’s Northwoods,” said Bob Jaskolski, President & CEO.

Trig’s will continue to operate five grocery stores in Tomahawk, Rhinelander, Minocqua, Eagle River, Manitowish Waters as well as Trig’s Smokehouse and other T.A. Solberg entities.

Mark Skogen, President and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods, said the company is eager to welcome the Trig’s associates into the Skogen’s family of stores.

“There are a lot of similarities in value and philosophy between the two companies,” Skogen said. “We look forward to welcoming the Trig’s associates and to becoming an active member of these great communities.”

