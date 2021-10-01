Plover man completing second ‘Organ Trail’ for kidney donation awareness

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - When Mark Scotch completed his more than 1,500-mile bike ride from Madison to Natchitoches, Louisiana in May, he knew he wasn’t done riding.

“It was really prompted back when I first donated my kidney,” said Scotch, who celebrated the one-year anniversary of donating his kidney on Thursday. “I found out that my kidney went to New York, so why not do a second Organ Trail ride and include New York in there?”

Scotch began his trek at Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts and has made stops in New York City, Albany, New York, and most recently made a stop in Niagara Falls, New York. He also has events and stops planned in Cleveland, Ohio, and Milwaukee, all bringing awareness to the importance of live kidney donation.

“I want to demonstrate that people can go back to their life (following live donation),” explained Scotch, who will have logged close to 5,000-miles on his bike this summer once the ride is complete. “I’m doing this all on one kidney. It’s working out for me that I can go back to my life and I want to show that that’s possible, it’s very possible.”

Scotch is partnered with the National Kidney Donation Organization in trying to bring awareness to the need for live organ donation.

According to the NKDO’s website, 100,791 people are currently waiting for a kidney donation.

To follow along with Mark on his journey, you can follow The Organ Trail on Facebook.

