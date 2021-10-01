Kiwanis Enormous Equipment Playground to be held Saturday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A unique event in Marshfield on Saturday will give kids the chance to see heavy machinery and farming equipment up close.

The annual Kiwanis Enormous Equipment Playground is held Oct. 2 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, located at E. 17th Street Marshfield.

KEEP is a family event where children of all ages can get a close-up view of construction, farming and public service vehicles and equipment, as well as vehicles unique to trades. Kids will get a chance to sit in the driver’s seat. Activities from the past include sifting for “gold”, making concrete cakes, building a brick wall, rock painting, construction bean bag toss, bounce house, balloon creations, enormous sand pile and more.

Cost is $3 for kids ages 1-12 and $6 for kids 13 years or older.

In keeping with the Kiwanis philosophy, proceeds from KEEP go to benefit children’s programs in the Marshfield area.

Kiwanis Club of Marshfield will also be collecting new and/or slightly used kid’s-teen’s books for our local Kiwanis Reading Program.

