Health experts continue to evolve COVID-19 treatment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic presses on, health experts are continuing to find new ways to treat those who have tested positive.

Dr. David Werner is a hospitalist at Aspirus Health. He says new developments from the beginning of the pandemic until now can help reduce the chance of death.

“We’re finding that there are new medications that are effective in decreasing the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19,” said Dr. Werner.

Steroids have been key in helping those who have tested positive for the virus and experiencing severe symptoms.

“Steroids can decrease the progression of respiratory failure and the need for intubation or be put on a breathing tube,” said Dr. Werner.

Dr. Werner also said that steroid usage can reduce hospital stays and the chance for death.

“We are seeing that people who are vaccinated are typically not needing to get hospitalized,” said Dr. Werner.

Even if you test positive after receiving the vaccine, the symptoms are rarely severe.

Hospitals continue to be busy, but not just for COVID-19. A return to work and a better understanding of what COVID-19 has brought more people out for standard hospital visits.

“I have noticed last year there was a reluctance to come in because of being scared of what COVID was and how it was transmitted,” said Dr. Werner. “I see now people are more comfortable getting general medical issues treated.”

It’s also recommended that if one tests positive, they should not go to the emergency room. Instead, people should check in online or to a testing site.

For more information on current COVID-19 conditions in Marathon County, visit here.

