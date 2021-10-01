Advertisement

Grand Theater to require negative test or vaccination proof to attend shows

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Oct. 12 the Grand Theater will require patrons to test negative for COVID-19, or show proof of full vaccination.

All patrons ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or lab-verified negative COVID-19 test, to attend all ticketed events at The Grand Theater. People 11 and younger attending shows will be permitted to enter The Grand Theater without proof of vaccination or a negative test result, provided they wear a mask at all times inside the venue.

Masks are required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy has been in effect since Sept. 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lincoln County crash
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
1 person is dead and 2 others are injured after a crash in Wood County on September 29, 2021.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Wood County crash
Auburndale Middle/High School. May 29, 2020.
Investigators identify person responsible for Auburndale School threat
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male

Latest News

The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Trig's logo
Skogen’s Festival Foods to purchase Trig’s in Weston, Wausau and Stevens Point
Off and on scattered showers, as well as a bit cooler this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Still warm, some weekend showers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Valdes-Scantling won’t play against Steelers, Jenkins and King doubtful