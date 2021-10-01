Grand Theater to require negative test or vaccination proof to attend shows

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Oct. 12 the Grand Theater will require patrons to test negative for COVID-19, or show proof of full vaccination.

All patrons ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or lab-verified negative COVID-19 test, to attend all ticketed events at The Grand Theater. People 11 and younger attending shows will be permitted to enter The Grand Theater without proof of vaccination or a negative test result, provided they wear a mask at all times inside the venue.

Masks are required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy has been in effect since Sept. 1.

